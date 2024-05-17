AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Timothy Wayne’s debut + Luke Bryan’s new Farm Tour date

todayMay 17, 2024

Country up-and-comer Timothy Wayne has released his debut track, “God Made a Country Boy,” with Universal Music Group Nashville. “I grew up working on our family farm in the summers, working in the fields, bush hogging, mowing, taking care of the horses, and I loved it. It taught me a lot about responsibility,” says Timothy. “When I heard this song, I really liked the idea behind it and knew I wanted to record it because it really showcases who I am as a person.”

Luke Bryan has announced that he’s bringing his 2024 Farm Tour to Chesapeake, Virginia, on September 20. Tickets go on sale May 22 at 10 a.m. ET on Luke’s website.

Darius Rucker has dropped a new summer collection of merch items, which includes T-shirts, a hat and a koozie. You can check them out now at Darius’ merch store.

