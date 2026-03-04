AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Toby Keith’s expressway + Kip Moore’s ‘Levee’

todayMarch 4, 2026

Kip Moore will release his new track, “Levee,” on Friday, with a promise of more new music to come. 

The family of Toby Keith appeared at the Tuesday meeting of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, in recognition of the state Legislature’s February resolution to name a new 28-mile Oklahoma City area turnpike the Toby Keith Expressway. Attendees raised red Solo cups in Toby’s honor, alongside the unveiling of an official road sign. 

You can check out Hunter Hayes’ performance of “Too Late” from his recent appearance on Live with Kelly & Mark. It’s from his new album, Evergreen, which comes out Friday.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

