Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Tour news from Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Tyler Braden + more

todayJanuary 17, 2024

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has announced their All The Good Times: The Farewell Tour. “‘All The Good Times’ perfectly describes our career. Playing our music for Dirt Band fans all over the world has been an incredible experience for us,” the “Fishin’ in the Dark” hitmakers share. You can find the tour schedule on their website.

Rising country singer Tyler Braden will hit the road on his upcoming Real Friends Tour. The trek kicks off March 6 in Phoenix, Arizona, and will wrap in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on May 4. For tickets, head to Tyler’s website.

Caitlyn Smith has shared on Instagram that she’s rolling out “something quite special” on Friday, January 19. You can check out her Instagram post for a preview.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

