AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Trace Adkins’ jazz moment + Loretta Lynn’s 1976 win

todayMarch 6, 2025

Background
share close
AD

You can relive the moment Loretta Lynn became the first woman ever to win ACM entertainer of the year in 1976 on the Academy of Country Music’s YouTube channel. It is counting down to its 60th annual awards show this May in Frisco, Texas. 

Trace Adkins‘ new video for “What Color’s Your Wild” was filmed at Rudy’s Jazz Room in Nashville. 

The Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball Game to raise money for Folds of Honor will be held June 2 at Nashville’s First Horizon Park, with the lineup to be revealed soon.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%