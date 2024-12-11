Nashville Notes: Trace Adkins’ ‘Naughty List’ + Gabby Barrett’s Christmas album photoshoot

Trace Adkins has dropped a music video for his new holiday track, “Naughty List,” which he wrote with Monty Criswell and Derek George. The festive visualizer features Trace, Santa Claus and a good ol’ stack of Christmas presents, and you can watch it now on YouTube.

Kacey Musgraves hopped on Instagram to pen a reflection on her Deeply Well World Tour, which wrapped Saturday in Nashville. “This chapter has been so *deeply* meaningful and gorgeous, and I can honestly say it’s the most fun I’ve ever had on tour. Gonna miss the wolf walk, the ribbon dancing, the levitating, Kill Bill, the singalongs, the moss pit, the pre-show shots, the exploring of cities, the unbelievable catering, the looks, the laughter, and of course, the friends,” she shares. You can read Kacey’s full note and check out photos from the closing night on Instagram.

Gabby Barrett has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at the photoshoot for her holiday album, Carols and Candlelight. “We brought Christmas to July for the Carols and Candlelight album shoot,” Gabby says. You can check it out now on social platform X.