AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Trace Adkins’ ‘Naughty List’ + Gabby Barrett’s Christmas album photoshoot

todayDecember 11, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Trace Adkins has dropped a music video for his new holiday track, “Naughty List,” which he wrote with Monty Criswell and Derek George. The festive visualizer features Trace, Santa Claus and a good ol’ stack of Christmas presents, and you can watch it now on YouTube.

Kacey Musgraves hopped on Instagram to pen a reflection on her Deeply Well World Tour, which wrapped Saturday in Nashville. “This chapter has been so *deeply* meaningful and gorgeous, and I can honestly say it’s the most fun I’ve ever had on tour. Gonna miss the wolf walk, the ribbon dancing, the levitating, Kill Bill, the singalongs, the moss pit, the pre-show shots, the exploring of cities, the unbelievable catering, the looks, the laughter, and of course, the friends,” she shares. You can read Kacey’s full note and check out photos from the closing night on Instagram.

Gabby Barrett has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at the photoshoot for her holiday album, Carols and Candlelight. “We brought Christmas to July for the Carols and Candlelight album shoot,” Gabby says. You can check it out now on social platform X.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%