Nashville Notes: Tracy Lawrence’s Ryman show + Billy Currington’s tour

Tracy Lawrence is returning to the Ryman Auditorium for a headlining show on May 18. “Every chance I’ve had to perform at the Ryman Auditorium has been a one-of-a-kind experience, filled with an unmatched energy,” shares Tracy. “It’s an honor to return with the band to that stage after the incredible night we shared with the sold-out audience last year.” Presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time before the general sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, visit axs.com.

“To a T” singer Ryan Hurd is dropping a new song, “Die for It,” on Feb. 7. While you wait, check out a preview clip on social platform X.

Billy Currington is hitting the road in June with Kip Moore and up-and-comer Marlon Funaki. The 16-city tour kicks off on June 27 in St. Augustine, Florida, before wrapping in Gilford, New Hampshire, on Sept. 20. Presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, visit Billy’s website or livenation.com.