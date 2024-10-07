AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Travis Denning’s Unplugged For Appalachia + Brad Paisley performs on AMAs

todayOctober 7, 2024

Travis Denning has announced his Unplugged For Appalachia benefit concert. It’ll take place Oct. 14 at Nashville’s Exit/In and feature performances from Travis, Mae Estes, Payton Smith, Kat Luna, Sam Williams, Lily Rose, Lori McKenna and more. You can grab tickets now at ticketweb.com.

Brad Paisley performed his new single, “Truck Still Works,” at Sunday’s American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special. In case you missed it, you can now watch the full video on YouTube.

Jamey Johnson will release his Warner Music Nashville debut album, Midnight Gasoline, on Nov. 8. The 12-track project, which is his first solo effort in 14 years, will be the first rollout from his Cash Cabin Series, a collection of albums recorded at the iconic Cash Cabin studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee, previously owned by Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash and now owned by their son, John Carter Cash. The latest preview of Midnight Gasoline, “Someday When I’m Old,” is out on digital platforms.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

