Nashville Notes: Trisha Yearwood’s Bluebird shows + Kashus Culpepper’s ‘Jenni’

Trisha Yearwood has announced she’s playing two shows at Nashville’s iconic Bluebird Cafe on Feb. 12. Tickets go on sale Friday at bluebirdcafe.com.
Big Loud Records artist Kashus Culpepper is set to drop a new song, “Jenni,” on Friday. While you wait for it, check out a preview on Kashus’ Instragram.
Billy Ray Cyrus sang “Old Town Road” and “Achy Breaky Heart” on the Liberty Ball stage on Monday for President Donald Trump‘s inauguration. If you missed his performance, you can watch it now on YouTube.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.