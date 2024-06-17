AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Tyler Hubbard’s “Park” + Josh Ross’ tour

todayJune 17, 2024

Tyler Hubbard has dropped a performance video for his new single, “Park.” It’s the follow-up to the chart-topping “Back Then Right Now.” Both tracks can be found on Tyler’s latest album, Strong.

Josh Ross has announced his headlining Single Again Tour. The trek kicks off Aug. 28 in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, and will wrap Nov. 9 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time at joshrossmusic.com.

Kenny Chesney appears on The Kelly Clarkson Show for a chat on Monday. “Kelly Clarkson is big fun. Two long segments with her whip by, and all you’ve done is laugh! Rather than asking the usual questions, she wants to know where the songs come from and why, and maybe a little college level math,” Kenny shares in a press statement. For tune-in information, head to the show’s website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

