Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Vince and Amy’s holiday album + Opry Country Christmas returns

todayJuly 25, 2024

Christmas has come early for Vince Gill and Amy Grant fans. The country icons and couple will drop their new holiday album, When I Think Of Christmas, on Sept. 13. Included in the 11-track project are earlier released festive classics from Vince and Amy, as well as two newly recorded tunes. “I’ve recorded a lot of Christmas music over the years, and I’m excited to add two new songs to this collection, especially the song Vince and I close our Christmas concerts with, ”Til The Season Comes Round Again,'” says Amy. “I hope everyone enjoys this collection of songs, and hearing Amy shine,” Vince adds. When I Think Of Christmas is available for preorder now.

Speaking of Christmas, the Grand Ole Opry has announced the return of its annual Opry Country Christmas. The holiday show kicks off Dec. 1 and will feature performances from Jon Pardi, Scotty McCreery, Chris Janson, Chris Young, Mickey GuytonTrace Adkins and more. For the full lineup, schedule and tickets, visit opry.com/opry-country-christmas.

Reba McEntire will unveil the music video for her latest song, “I Can’t,” on Friday at noon ET on YouTube.

Tickets to Dylan Scott‘s I Owe You One Tour are on sale now. The fall trek kicks off Aug. 1 in Elma, Washington, before wrapping Oct. 11 in Hiawassee, Georgia. You can find a full list of dates and purchase tickets on Dylan’s website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

