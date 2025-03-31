Nashville notes: Vince Gill’s extra night + Ashley Monroe’s ‘Blade’ performance

Luke Combs is set to play the Newport Folk Festival on Saturday, July 26.

Ashley Monroe will mark the 10th anniversary of her Grammy-nominated album, The Blade, with a special show July 25 at The Basement East in Nashville. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 4.

Vince Gill has added a fifth night to his residency at the Ryman due to demand. Tickets for the Aug. 7 show go on sale Friday. Corrina Grant Gill, his daughter with wife Amy Grant, will open.