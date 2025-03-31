AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Vince Gill’s extra night + Ashley Monroe’s ‘Blade’ performance

todayMarch 31, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Luke Combs is set to play the Newport Folk Festival on Saturday, July 26. 

Ashley Monroe will mark the 10th anniversary of her Grammy-nominated album, The Blade, with a special show July 25 at The Basement East in Nashville. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 4. 

Vince Gill has added a fifth night to his residency at the Ryman due to demand. Tickets for the Aug. 7 show go on sale Friday. Corrina Grant Gill, his daughter with wife Amy Grant, will open. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%