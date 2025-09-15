AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Vince Gill’s new version of ‘Go Rest High’ + a Jason Michael Carroll collab

todaySeptember 15, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Vince Gill has just released a new version of his double-Platinum hit “Go Rest High on That Mountain” in honor of the song’s 30th anniversary. While he did add the new verse he sang during Sunday’s Emmy Awards, he kept the original backing tracks. You can watch Vince’s in memoriam duet with Lainey Wilson via YouTube.

Jason Michael Carroll‘s new track, “Nothin’ But Country” (featuring Petey Pablo), is a preview of his eighth album, Anthem, which is expected in 2026.

“Denim” is the latest preview of Karley Scott Collins‘ debut album, Flight Risk, which arrives Sept. 26. She’s set to play the Opry Sept. 30 as she continues on Keith Urban‘s High and Alive Tour. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%