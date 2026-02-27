Nashville notes: Warren Zeiders was ‘Born to Be Yours’ + ERNEST’s new ‘Boat’

Avery Anna’s new EP, forgive, forget, will arrive March 13. The six-song collection features her latest release, “Man Downstairs.”

“Boat Named After You” is the latest preview of ERNEST’s third studio album, Deep Blue, which is set for release sometime later this year. It will also feature the previously released “Lorelei.”

“Born to Be Yours” is Warren Zeiders’ first new music since January’s Live from the 717. The 21-track album was recorded during his sold-out Giant Center performance in his hometown of Hershey, Pennsylvania.