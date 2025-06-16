AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Waylon Jennings’ Fleetwood Mac cover + Warren Zeiders’ parade performance

todayJune 16, 2025

Cam will preview her upcoming third album during a special show Thursday, July 10, at The Tabernacle in London. All Things Light arrives July 18.

You can check out Waylon Jennings‘ version of Fleetwood Mac‘s “Songbird” on YouTube now. With new vocals by Ashley Monroe and Elizabeth Cook, the track is the first taste of three new collections compiled and mixed by his son Shooter Jennings

Warren Zeiders performed “Pretty Little Poison” and “Ride the Lightning” at Saturday’s military parade in Washington, D.C. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

