AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: ‘Western Edge’ is closing + 3 digital additions from Charlie Daniels Band

todaySeptember 4, 2025

Background
share close
AD

If you’ve been planning to see the Western Edge: The Roots and Reverberations of Los Angeles Country-Rock exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, time is running out. The installation focusing on the Byrds, Eagles, Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt and more is set to close Sept. 16.

“Water,” “Chapter 10” and “On a River” are the titles of the three songs Thomas Rhett will release on Friday as the final pieces of his About a Woman (Deluxe) album.

Three albums from The Charlie Daniels Band are now available digitally for the first time: Country Stars N’ Stripes, Scioto County Fair LIVE 2005 and Live From Gilley’s.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%