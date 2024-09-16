AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Wetzel’s Wonderland + Nashville’s new Pinnacle

todaySeptember 16, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Russell Dickerson and Megan Moroney will be among the first artists to play The Pinnacle at Nashville Yards after it opens on Feb. 28. Russell’s show is March 14, while Megan will play April 9 and April 10. 

MacKenzie Porter was named Female Artist of the Year at the 2024 CCMA Awards on Saturday, which she co-hosted with Thomas Rhett.

Koe Wetzel will play two Wetzel’s Wonderland Live shows in Texas just after Christmas. His Dec. 27 concert in Austin and his Dec. 28 stop in Fort Worth will draw from his 2023 Wetzel Wonderland EP.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%