    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Zac Brown ‘Ain’t Worried About It’ + Joe Nichols’ Platinum collection

todayJune 10, 2025

Joe Nichols picked up a double Platinum certification for his hit “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off” at his recent Fan Appreciation Party at Nashville’s Troubadour Theatre. “Sunny and 75,” “Yeah,” “Brokenheartsville” and “Gimme That Girl” were all certified Platinum, as well.

“I Ain’t Worried About It” is the new radio single from Zac Brown Band.

Waymore’s Outlaws will celebrate what would have been the 88th birthday of their boss — the legendary Waylon Jennings — with a show in the Neon Steeple at Chief’s on Broadway on Saturday. Tickets are on sale now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

