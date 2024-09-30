AD
Nashville notes: Zach Top’s joining Alan Jackson + Dylan Marlowe’s free show

todaySeptember 30, 2024

Alan Jackson has enlisted “Sounds Like the Radio” singer Zach Top to open five dates of his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour in 2025. “I couldn’t be more honored. As you can probably guess, Alan Jackson was a big influence on me,” Zach said in an announcement video after briefly singing Alan’s “Chattahoochee.” Tickets are on sale now at alanjackson.com.

Hot off the release of his debut album, Mid-Twenties Crisis, Dylan Marlowe has announced his free album release show at Nashville’s Cannery Hall on Oct. 16. “It’s a free show and we’re going to play the new record top to bottom,” Dylan told fans in a post on Instagram. You can grab tickets now at prekindle.com.

Lainey Wilson is headed across the pond in 2025 for her Whirlwind European Tour. She’ll kick things off March 4 in Zurich before hitting Berlin, Copenhagen, Paris and London for the annual Country To Country (C2C) Festival. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time on Lainey’s website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

