Nat King Cole has Jordan Davis’ favorite Christmas song

Picking a favorite holiday song can be tough for some. Simply put, the options are endless.

But when asked in an interview to pick one, Jordan Davis swiftly picked a jazz music icon’s tune.

“My favorite Christmas song is Nat King Cole‘s ‘Buon Natale.’ I don’t know the record it’s on it, [but] we would just play that song over and over and over,” Jordan shares. “That’s by far my favorite, but anything from Nat King Cole. I mean Nat King Cole is Christmas to me.”

Jordan’s also a big fan of the good ol’ yuletide tunes, so much so that he’s picked up a festive habit from his mother.

“I remember growing up, my mom would start on Thanksgiving. We would start listening to Christmas music and anytime you walk into the house, if mom was home, there was Christmas music playing,” Jordan recalls. “It was just background music, and it’s something I’ve carried over.”

“There’s Christmas music that is played all the time,” he says. “If we’re home, there’s Christmas music on.”