Buck Country Music News

Nate Smith and ERNEST are off to the races

todayMarch 13, 2025

Disney/Randy Holmes

Nate Smith and ERNEST are headed to the racetrack to play special NASCAR shows this year.

They’ll both headline concerts as part of the Busch Light Summer Music Series, with ERNEST taking the stage at Texas Motor Speedway on May 4. Nate follows June 8 at Michigan International Speedway.

As previously announced, Zac Brown Band will play at the Chicago Street Race on July 5.

Artists for the August date at Iowa Speedway and September’s event at World Wide Technology Raceway will be announced soon. You can find out more about the shows at NASCAR.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

