AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nate Smith and Tyler Hubbard get together ‘After Midnight’

todayNovember 14, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Nate Smith & Tyler Hubbard’s “After Midnight” (Sony)

Nate Smith enlisted a new collaborator on his latest single, “After Midnight.”

“Having a song with Tyler Hubbard is bucket list for me since I have always been a huge fan of his voice, energy, and songwriting,” Nate says. “When I first heard ‘After Midnight,’ I was immediately hooked because it embodies everything I love in a song, and it’s just so freakin’ fun. I can’t wait for the world to hear it!”

Tyler co-wrote the track, along with producer Casey Brown and Corey Crowder

“I’m so excited and honored to be featured on this song,” Tyler says. “I love Nate, and getting to work with him has made me love him even more. He’s as good as they come and this song is a good-time anthem that I can’t wait to live out and play live. I hope the world has as much fun jamming to this one as we did making it.”

The two even teamed up to make a music video, complete with a bonfire, red Solo cups, beer pong and four-wheelers. You can check it out now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%