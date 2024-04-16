Nate Smith announces headlining fall tour

Nate Smith is heading out this fall on his Through The Smoke Tour.

The 14-date trek kicks off in Portland, Oregon, on September 19 and will hit Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Michigan and more, before wrapping in Des Moines, Iowa, on November 23.

Up-and-comers John Morgan and Karley Scott Collins will open on select shows.

For the access code to the ongoing presale, text 530-309-1317. Tickets and a full list of dates are available at Nate’s website.