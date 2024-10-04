Nate Smith strikes ‘California Gold’ with album #2

Nate Smith has released his sophomore album, California Gold, and it’s a nod to his home state.

Spanning 16 tracks, the project showcases Nate’s multigenre versatility and influences, and includes the #1 hit “Bulletproof” and “Can You Die From a Broken Heart,” his second collab with pop star Avril Lavigne.

“[California Gold] is an evolution of my sound, but also an evolution of me as a person,” says Nate. “I always say, find a reason to make music that is greater than yourself. Once you lock that in, everything else will fall into place.”

California Gold is out now wherever you get music.

To catch Nate on his ongoing Through The Smoke Tour, visit natesmithofficial.com.