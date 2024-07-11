AD
Health News

Nearly 200 cases of dengue virus reported in New York and New Jersey: CDC

todayJuly 11, 2024

Joao Paulo Burini/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Nearly 200 people have been infected with dengue in the states of New York and New Jersey so far this year, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New York has reported 143 cases and New Jersey has reported 41.

Dengue transmission is typically common in tropical and subtropical areas of the world, according to the CDC.

Over 2,500 people have been infected in the U.S. so far this year, about five times higher than the same time last year. Puerto Rico currently makes up the bulk of those cases — with over 1,700 reported. The U.S. territory declared a public health emergency back in March.

The CDC issued a health alert last month warning health care providers of an increased risk of dengue virus infection this year. Globally, new cases of dengue have been the highest on record, according to the CDC.

Dengue viruses spread through mosquito bites. The most common symptom is a fever with aches and pains, nausea, vomiting and rash. Symptoms usually begin within two weeks after being bitten by an infected mosquito and last 2-7 days. Most people recover after about a week.

The best way to prevent dengue is to avoid mosquito bites, according to the CDC.

Written by: ABC News

