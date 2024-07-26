AD
Buck Country Music News

Need a confidence booster? Tigirlily Gold’s got you covered with their debut album, ‘Blonde’

todayJuly 26, 2024

Courtesy of Monument Records

Tigirlily Gold‘s long-awaited debut album, Blonde, has arrived.

While sisters Krista ﻿Slaubaugh and Kendra Slaubaugh may be blondes in real life, that’s not what inspired their preceding EP and full-length effort’s titles.

Blonde EP is turning into Blonde the album, our debut album, and the vibe is the same. We’re still the girl group energy. We still say ‘blond is a state of mind.’ It’s [a] Dolly Parton state of mind, and we’re rolling with it,” Krista tells ABC Audio.

Whether it’s the jubilant “Shoot Tequila” or pensive “I Tried a Ring On,” Tigirlily Gold hopes listeners feel empowered after listening to their music.

“I feel like in every song we have a sense of empowerment. Even with our song ‘I Tried a Ring On,’ it’s a sad breakup song, but it still says, ‘I’m going to get over you being gone. I just feel stupid, I tried a ring on,'” Kendra shares. “We try to have that sense of empowerment in everything we do because that’s what we’re all about. We want to make people feel confident and good and like they are not being judged.”

“Everybody’s welcomed to the Tigirlily Gold party,” Krista adds. 

Blonde is out now wherever you get music. 

Here’s the full track list for Blonde:

“Blonde”
“Leroy”
“Hometown Song”
“Move On”
“End Up Us”
“I Tried a Ring On”
“Stupid Prizes”
“Shoot Tequila”
“Only Once”
“Bleeding Love”

Written by: ABC News

