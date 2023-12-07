AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Neil Diamond’s ‘The Thank You Australia Concert Live 1976’ getting DVD reissue

todayDecember 7, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Mercury Studios

A long out-of-print Neil Diamond concert is getting a special DVD reissue.

The Thank You Australia Concert Live 1976 features Diamond’s March 1976 concert at Sydney’s Sports Ground, which was telecast live to the largest viewer audience in Australian history. The show was the final night of Diamond’s tour of Australia and New Zealand, which marked his return to the stage after a four-year hiatus.

The concert featured performances of such classic Diamond tunes as “Sweet Caroline,” “Cherry, Cherry,” “Song Sung Blue” and more, along with bonus features like Diamond’s first full-length TV interview, commercials Diamond performed live onstage, previously unreleased images and more.

The Thank You Australia Concert Live 1976 will be released January 19; it’s available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%