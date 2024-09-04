Neil Young and Stephen Stills to headline Harvest Moon benefit concert

Photo credit: Adam CK Vollick

Neil Young and Stephen Stills are set to headline a new benefit concert in October.

Harvest Moon is a daytime concert that will take place Oct. 5 at The Painted Turtle camp in Lake Hughes, California. Proceeds will benefit both The Painted Turtle, which offers the camp experience to children with serious medical conditions, and The Bridge School, an educational institution for children with severe speech and physical disabilities.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the community to Harvest Moon at The Painted Turtle,” said April Tani, executive director of The Painted Turtle. “This event not only brings together amazing musicians and families but also raises vital funds for two organizations committed to changing lives. It’s a day of music, fun, and philanthropy—what could be better?”

In addition to the former Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmates, the marimba ensemble Masanga will perform, with more artists to be announced.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale Friday at harvestmoongathering.com.

The performance is one of only two shows Young has confirmed since canceling his tour with Crazy Horse due to health issues. The other is Farm Aid, which is happening Sept. 21 in Saratoga, New York.