AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Neil Young and Stephen Stills to headline Harvest Moon benefit concert

todaySeptember 4, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Photo credit: Adam CK Vollick

Neil Young and Stephen Stills are set to headline a new benefit concert in October.

Harvest Moon is a daytime concert that will take place Oct. 5 at The Painted Turtle camp in Lake Hughes, California. Proceeds will benefit both The Painted Turtle, which offers the camp experience to children with serious medical conditions, and The Bridge School, an educational institution for children with severe speech and physical disabilities.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the community to Harvest Moon at The Painted Turtle,” said April Tani, executive director of The Painted Turtle. “This event not only brings together amazing musicians and families but also raises vital funds for two organizations committed to changing lives. It’s a day of music, fun, and philanthropy—what could be better?”

In addition to the former Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmates, the marimba ensemble Masanga will perform, with more artists to be announced.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale Friday at harvestmoongathering.com.

The performance is one of only two shows Young has confirmed since canceling his tour with Crazy Horse due to health issues. The other is Farm Aid, which is happening Sept. 21 in Saratoga, New York. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%