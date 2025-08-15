AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Neil Young boycotting Facebook following report on Meta’s policy regarding chatbots, children

todayAugust 15, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Neil Young during day four of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Neil Young is taking a stand against Meta’s use of artificial intelligence when it comes to children.

A post on Young’s Facebook page announced that he would no longer be using the social media platform, an apparent response to a Reuters article that revealed details of an internal Meta Platforms document that noted Meta’s chatbot functions were allowed to “engage a child in conversations that are romantic or sensual.”

“At Neil Young’s request, we are no longer using Facebook for any Neil Young related activities,” read the post on Young’s Facebook page. “Meta’s use of chatbots with children is unconscionable. Mr. Young does not want a further connection with FACEBOOK.”

Young hasn’t made any other comments about his decision. It does look like Meta plans to change its policy, though, with spokesman Andy Stone telling Reuters the document is being revised. Stone says examples listed in it “were and are erroneous and inconsistent with our policies, and have been removed.”

Young is currently on his Love Earth tour with his band Chrome Hearts. The tour hits Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at NeilYoungArchives.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%