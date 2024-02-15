Neil Young & Crazy Horse detail new album

Reprise Records

When Neil Young & Crazy Horse announced their upcoming tour, they revealed they’ll be releasing a new album, FU##IN’ UP. Well, now we know a little bit more about the record.

The release has Young and his legendary band, currently made up of Billy Talbot, Ralph Molina, Micah Nelson and Nils Lofgren, sharing nine new recordings of old Young & Crazy Horse tunes. All the songs have been given new titles, with the exception of “Farmer John,” a song originally recorded in 1959 by Don “Sugarcane” Harris and Dewey Terry and then covered by The Premiers in 1964.

“In the spirit it’s offered, we made this for the Horse lovers,” Young shares. “I can’t stop it. The Horse is runnin’. What a ride we have. I don’t want to mess with the vibe, and I am so happy to have this to share.”

A clear vinyl two-LP limited edition of FU##IN’ UP will be available on Record Store Day, April 20, and comes with a litho print. The black vinyl, CD and digital edition will be released April 26.

Young & Crazy Horse recently announced dates for the Love Earth Tour, which kicks off with two nights in San Diego, April 24 and 25. Tickets to the show come with a physical CD of the album. A complete list of dates can be found at livenation.com.

Here are the tracks on FU##IN’ UP:

“City Life”

“Feels Like A Railroad”

“Heart Of Steel”

“Broken Circle”

“Valley Of Hearts”

“Farmer John”

“Walkin’ In My Place”

“To Follow One’s Own Dream”

“Chance On Love”