Neil Young delays release of ‘lost’ album ‘Oceanside Countryside’ to March

Reprise Records

Neil Young has pushed back the release of his “lost” album Oceanside Countryside.

The album, part of Young’s Analog Original Series, was originally scheduled for a vinyl and digital release on Feb. 14, but will now come out on March 7. A standalone CD version will be released April 25.

The previously unreleased album was recorded before 1978’s Comes A Time and includes three songs that wound up appearing on that album, “Goin’ Back,” “Human Highway” and “Field of Opportunity.”

While some of the tracks appear on a CD version of Oceanside Countryside that was part of Young’s Archives Vol. III release, the new version, being released in analog on vinyl for the first time, features the originally planned track list.

Oceanside Countryside is available for preorder now.