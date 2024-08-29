AD
Neil Young explains decision to cancel Love Earth tour with Crazy Horse

todayAugust 29, 2024

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Neil Young has opened up to fans about why he decided to cancel the remaining dates on his Love Earth tour with Crazy Horse.

Young had played about 15 shows before canceling the tour in June due to health concerns. In a recent Zoom with subscribers of his Neil Young Archives, which was shared on Reddit, he revealed what prompted him to stop the tour.

“I was doing great, and we were moving right along. Everybody was loving the shows. Then I just woke up one morning on the bus and I said, ‘I can’t do this. I gotta stop.’ It was like I felt sick when I thought of going on stage,” the rocker explained. “My body was telling me, ‘You gotta stop.’ So I listened to my body.”

Young added that he understood there could be legal issues that come with the cancellation, but felt his decision was the right one.

“What matters to me is the art of playing and the music. That’s what matters. That’s what people loved. That’s what they come to see,” he said. “But if that’s not there, me going is not happening. My body told me to not do it.” 

But it sounds like there will be other chances for fans to see Young on tour in the future. 

“I’m starting to feel like I could do it again and that’s a great feeling,” he says. “Not all of Crazy Horse — this happened to a couple of us, and we’re not all all the way back. Crazy Horse will be back, God willing. And we’ll play more.”

He also noted that while he hasn’t announced any new tour dates yet, he does plan to go out and play theaters “in a couple of weeks,” backed by several members of Promise of the Real.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

