Neil Young, Jackson Browne among the 2025 Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame inductees

Jackson Browne performs onstage during the Wild Honey tribute to Warren Zevon at The Granada Theatre on September 27, 2025 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame in Boston has announced its 2025 inductees, including Neil Young and Jackson Browne.

Young and Browne are recognized in the living artist category, along with Judy Collins, folk singer Tom Paxton and folks/blues singer Tom Rush. The honor goes to “a contemporary performer whose initial impact on the genre was at least 25 years before the year of induction.”

Aretha Franklin, Leonard Cohen and Muddy Watters are among the musicians recognized this year in the legacy artist category, which goes to “a performer whose initial impact on the genre was at least 45 years prior to the year of induction.” Others recognized this year include Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Mississippi John Hurt.

“These inductees represent the heart and soul of Folk, Americana, and Roots music,” says J. Casey Soward, president and CEO of the Boch Center, home of the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame. “They gave voice to ordinary people and helped shape the soundtrack of this country; its struggles, its hopes, and its beauty.”

A special ceremony celebrating the artists will take place March 24, 2026, at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre in Beantown. A permanent Legacy exhibit, featuring items from all of the inductees, is also open at the Boch Center Wang Theatre.