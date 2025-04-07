AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Neil Young, Joan Baez set for Bernie Sanders rally

todayApril 7, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Gary Miller/Getty Images

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Neil Young and Joan Baez are confirmed to appear at an upcoming rally for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The rally, Fighting Oligarchy: Where Do We Go From Here, is scheduled for April 12 at Los Angeles’ Gloria Molina Grand Park, with New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and singer Maggie Rogers also taking part.

Those interested in attending can sign up for the rally at act.berniesanders.com. Doors open at 9 a.m. PT, with a scheduled start time of 1 p.m. PT.

The announcement of Young’s participation comes just days after he shared on his website that he was worried he’d be barred from returning to the U.S. if he chooses to speak out against President Donald Trump during his upcoming European tour, which kicks off June 18 in Rättvik, Sweden.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%