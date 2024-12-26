AD
Neil Young performs ‘Silver and Gold’ for the first time since 2007

todayDecember 26, 2024

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Neil Young gave fans a Christmas present on Wednesday, sharing a video on social media of him performing “Silver and Gold,” a song written in the ’80s that wound up being the title track off his 2000 album.

According to Rolling Stone, Young has rarely performed “Silver and Gold” live, and the video marks Young’s first performance of the song since 2007. 

The video cuts off with Young saying, “Is that our first fireside session?” Rolling Stone notes that Young went on to share that he has a new album in the works called Talkin’ to the Trees, and he’s also planning a new tour of the U.S. and Europe, with his most recent band Chrome Hearts.

Young toured with Crazy Horse in 2024, although he played about 15 shows before canceling the tour in June, citing health reasons. Since then he’s played only a handful of shows, including Farm Aid in September, which was his first with Chrome Hearts, made up of Micah NelsonAnthony LoGerfo and Corey McCormick.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

