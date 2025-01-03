Neil Young says he will now play Glastonbury, citing ‘error in the information received’

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Neil Young is going to Glastonbury after all.

After announcing he was pulling out of the British festival due to the BBC’s sponsorship of the event, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has now announced he and his band Chrome Hearts will indeed be on the bill.

“Due to an error in the information received, I had decided to not play the Glastonbury festival, which I always have loved,” he wrote on his Neil Young Archives website. “Happily, the festival is now back on our itinerary and we look forward to playing! Hope to see you there!”

Young had previously said he and his band had been “looking forward to playing” the festival, but that BBC had “wanted us to do a lot of things in a way we were not interested in” so they were pulling out.

“It seems Glastonbury is now under corporate control and is not the way I remember it being,” he explained, “We will not be playing Glastonbury on this tour because it is a corporate turn-off, and not for me like it used to be.”

Glastonbury is now the first show Young has confirmed for 2025. He previously played the festival in 2009.

Glastonbury Festival is set to take place June 25 to June 29. The full lineup has not been announced, although Rod Stewart is confirmed to play the Legends slot.