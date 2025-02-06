AD
Neil Young shares update on his upcoming album with Chrome Hearts

todayFebruary 6, 2025

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Neil Young is giving fans an update on his next album.

In a post on his Archives website, Young shares that he has now completed the album with his new band Chrome Hearts, featuring Micah Nelson on guitar and vocals, Spooner Oldham on Farfisa organ, Corey McCormick on bass and vocals and Anthony LoGerfo on drums.

“It is a happy feeling I have today knowing I have made an album I think people will enjoy,” he shares. “I hope it’s out in April. That would be pretty fast.”

Young describes playing with Chrome Hearts as a joy, adding that the songs they recorded “feel fresh to me and I am very happy to have this all ready for you.”

“It won’t be long now and it will be great to have new songs to play on the road this summer in Europe, the USA and Canada,” he adds. “We are looking forward to that.”

Young released “big change” in January, his first single with Chrome Hearts, described as “a song that looks square in the face of so many of the moving parts of where the world is turning today.”

As for those tour dates, so far Young’s only confirmed to play the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival in June.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

