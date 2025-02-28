Neil Young to headline BST Hyde Park in London

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Neil Young has added another date to his upcoming love earth tour, and it’s a big one.

The rocker and his band Chrome Hearts will headline the BST Hyde Park concert series in London on July 11, with special guests Yusuf/Cat Stevens and Van Morrison, with even more artists to be announced.

After various presales, tickets go on sale to the general public Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Young’s love earth world tour is expected to hit Europe, the U.K., the U.S. and Canada. It kicks off June 18 in Rättvik, Sweden, and includes a set at the Glastonbury Festival in England, which takes place June 25 to June 29.

The tour hits the U.S. Aug. 8 in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the tour wrapping with a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sept. 15. A complete list of dates can be found at NeilYoungArchives.com.