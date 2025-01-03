Neil Young to release ‘lost’ album ‘Oceanside Countryside’

Reprise Records

Neil Young has announced his latest Analog Original Series release, the “lost” album Oceanside Countryside.

The previously unreleased album was recorded before 1978’s Comes A Time and includes three songs that wound up appearing on that album, “Goin’ Back,” “Human Highway” and “Field of Opportunity.”

While some of the tracks from the album appear on a CD version of Oceanside Countryside that was part of Young’s Archives Vol. III release, the new version, being released in analog on vinyl for the first time, features the originally planned track list.

“This analog original album was recorded in 1977 and unreleased,” Young shares. “These songs are the original mixes done at the time of the recordings in the order I planned for the album.” He adds, “I hope you enjoy this treasure of an Analog Original recording … as much as I do. Listening to it now, I think I should have put it out back then.”

Oceanside Countryside will be released Feb. 14 and is available for preorder now.