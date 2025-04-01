Neil Young worried he may be barred from the US for talking about Donald Trump

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Neil Young is worried he may not be able to tour America as planned due to his feelings about President Donald Trump.

The rocker writes on his Neil Young Archives website that he’s concerned he’ll be barred from reentering the U.S. if he chooses to speak out against the president during his upcoming European tour.

“If I talk about Donald J. Trump, I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor with an aluminum blanket,” Young writes. “That is happening all the time now. … If I come back from Europe and am barred, can’t play my USA tour, all of the folks who bought tickets will not be able to come to a concert by me.”

Young, who is from Canada and became a U.S. citizen in 2020, questions what it means for freedom if he could be kept out of the country for freely sharing his feelings about the current administration.

“I love America and its people and its music and its culture,” he writes. “By these latest actions of the US government, it seems that those who speak freely with their own opinions are now vulnerable to non-existent Trump law.”

Finally, Young ends his post by paraphrasing the Pledge of Allegiance. “One country, indivisible, with Liberty and Freedom, for all,” he writes. “Remember that? I do.”

Young’s love earth tour with his band The Chrome Hearts kicks off June 18 in Rättvik, Sweden. It hits the U.S. Aug. 8 in Charlotte, North Carolina, wrapping with a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sept. 15.