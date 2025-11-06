AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Netflix announces ‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85’ animated series coming in 2026

todayNovember 6, 2025

Background
share close
AD
A still from ‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85.’ (Netflix)

An animated Stranger Things TV series is coming next year.

Netflix has announced that it will release the animated series Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 in 2026. A featurette, first look and the voice cast for the series have also been announced.

This new series will welcome audiences back to Hawkins, Indiana, during the winter of 1985.

“The original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town,” the show’s official synopsis reads.

Brooklyn Davey Norstedt voices Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport takes on the voice of Max, Luca Diaz voices Mike, Elisha “EJ” Williams plays the voice of Lucas, Braxton Quinney is Dustin, Ben Plessala is the voice of Will and Brett Gipson voices Hopper.

Additional voice cast members include Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo and Lou Diamond Phillips.

Stranger Things creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer serve as executive producers on the show, as do Hilary Leavitt, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen.

The streamer made the announcement of the new animated show as part of its Stranger Things Day celebration. In the first season of the live-action series, Will Byers went missing on Nov. 6, 1983. In the years after Stranger Things first premiered in 2016, fans have used that date as a special day to celebrate the show.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%