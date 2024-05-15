AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Netflix confirms Adam Sandler’s ‘Happy Gilmore’ sequel

todayMay 15, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Universal/Getty Images

Although his pal and 50 First Dates co-star Drew Barrymore told fans in April that Adam Sandler was working on a sequel to 1996’s Happy Gilmore, Netflix just made it official.

In releasing its lineup of forthcoming films for 2024 and 2025 on Wednesday, May 15, the streamer revealed Happy Gilmore 2 is indeed among them.

“It’s been almost 30 years since we last saw Happy Gilmore, the long-driving hero who won in the Tour Championship in 1996. Now, we finally get to catch up with him in a new sequel,” Netflix teased.

“That’s right, Adam Sandler is returning to the golf green as Happy Gilmore, and he’s bringing his powerful slap shot with him. No word on any alligators.”

No release date or co-star information was given, though actor Christopher McDonald, who played scheming golfer Shooter McGavin in the film, recently revealed he had been shown a draft of a sequel script by Sandler.

“Sandler fans have been waiting for an update on the long-rumored sequel,” Netflix said, adding that characters from the comedy classic have popped up in Jack and Jill, Little Nicky and Netflix’s own Hubie Halloween.

“But Sandler’s hotheaded driver is finally coming back,” the streaming giant says. “Stay tuned for more as we follow Happy Gilmore’s triumphant return to the world of sports.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%