Netflix drops trailer to ‘Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef’

Netflix has announced that the anticipated rematch between former Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest champs Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi will stream live on Netflix from HyperX Arena Las Vegas, located at Luxor Hotel and Casino, on Sept. 2.

The dramatic narration on a brand-new trailer plays over the visual of a glistening glizzy. “To be the greatest, it takes hunger few understand.”

Verdi‘s bombastic “Messa da Requiem” then punctuates a shot of the two gastronomic gladiators staring each other down, a massive platter of hot dogs between them.

“Two champions. One legendary beef,” a title card reads, teasing the first matchup between the pair in 15 years.

Kobayashi, colloquially referred to as the Godfather of Competitive Eating, stormed the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2001, when he won the coveted mustard yellow belt by eating 50 hot dogs in 10 minutes — doubling the previous record for the contest.

He dominated the contest for years, thanks to his so-called Solomon Method: dunking his dogs in liquid to make them easier to gobble.

Chestnut later emerged as his main nemesis, and the pair went head-to-head every July 4, with Joey finally beating Kobayashi in 2007.

However, a contract dispute between Kobayashi and Major League Eating saw him banned from the competition since 2010, clearing the way for Chestnut to dominate virtually unchallenged since.

However, in June, MLE banned Chestnut from the July 4 contest due to his decision to endorse vegan hot dogs instead of Nathan’s.