AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Netflix drops trailer to ‘Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef’

todayAugust 13, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Netflix

Netflix has announced that the anticipated rematch between former Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest champs Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi will stream live on Netflix from HyperX Arena Las Vegas, located at Luxor Hotel and Casino, on Sept. 2.

The dramatic narration on a brand-new trailer plays over the visual of a glistening glizzy. “To be the greatest, it takes hunger few understand.”

Verdi‘s bombastic “Messa da Requiem” then punctuates a shot of the two gastronomic gladiators staring each other down, a massive platter of hot dogs between them.

“Two champions. One legendary beef,” a title card reads, teasing the first matchup between the pair in 15 years. 

Kobayashi, colloquially referred to as the Godfather of Competitive Eating, stormed the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2001, when he won the coveted mustard yellow belt by eating 50 hot dogs in 10 minutes — doubling the previous record for the contest.

He dominated the contest for years, thanks to his so-called Solomon Method: dunking his dogs in liquid to make them easier to gobble.

Chestnut later emerged as his main nemesis, and the pair went head-to-head every July 4, with Joey finally beating Kobayashi in 2007.

However, a contract dispute between Kobayashi and Major League Eating saw him banned from the competition since 2010, clearing the way for Chestnut to dominate virtually unchallenged since.

However, in June, MLE banned Chestnut from the July 4 contest due to his decision to endorse vegan hot dogs instead of Nathan’s.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%