Netflix popping up with its own branded popcorn line

Netflix

Netflix already has millions of people worldwide on their couches, so they might as well bring the snacks.

That’s apparently the idea behind Netflix Now Popping, a new ready-to-eat collab with the company Popcorn Indiana.

The streamer’s latest co-production — with flavors like Cult Classic Kettle Corn, Swoonworthy Cinnamon Kettle Corn, Black and White Fudge Drizzle, White Cheddar, Himalayan Pink Salt and, of course, the classic Movie Butter — is now available.

If those sound like must-have bingeing essentials, visit a Walmart — not a theater — near you.