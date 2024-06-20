AD
Entertainment News

Netflix popping up with its own branded popcorn line

todayJune 20, 2024

Netflix

Netflix already has millions of people worldwide on their couches, so they might as well bring the snacks. 

That’s apparently the idea behind Netflix Now Popping, a new ready-to-eat collab with the company Popcorn Indiana. 

The streamer’s latest co-production — with flavors like Cult Classic Kettle Corn, Swoonworthy Cinnamon Kettle Corn, Black and White Fudge Drizzle, White Cheddar, Himalayan Pink Salt and, of course, the classic Movie Butter — is now available.

If those sound like must-have bingeing essentials, visit a Walmart — not a theater — near you. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

