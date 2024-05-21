AD
Entertainment News

Netflix renews ‘Tires’ for season 2 before season 1 rolls out

May 21, 2024

Netflix

Tires isn’t even on the showroom floor yet, but Netflix has ordered another set.

The show starring and co-created by stand-up comedian and actor Shane Gillis officially premieres on May 23, but execs at the streaming giant have apparently kicked the tires and found it to be ready to roll on to a sophomore season.

Gillis’ co-creator Steven Gerben plays Will, “the nervous and unqualified heir to an auto repair chain” who “attempts to turn his father’s business around despite constant torture from his cousin and now employee,” played by Gillis.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

