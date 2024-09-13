AD
Entertainment News

Netflix reportedly wants a bite of ‘Hot Ones’

todaySeptember 13, 2024

Sean Evans – Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Netflix is reportedly looking for a little spice: Variety says the streamer is looking to join forces with BuzzFeed to air live installments of First We Feast’s smash chicken wing eating show Hot Ones. 

The pop culture website owns the meme-generating hit series, which can be seen on YouTube.

According to the trade, the deal is in the early stages, but it would bring to the streamer a live version of the series that has host Sean Evans taking the Gauntlet of Death hot sauce challenge with various celebrities.

Evans and company have chowed down — and created viral interview moments — with celebrities ranging from Conan O’Brien to Gordon Ramsay to Sydney Sweeney, and made meme stars out of Jennifer Lawrence, Idris Elba and more thanks to their reactions to the spicy stuff. 

AD

ABC News

