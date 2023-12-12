AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Netflix reveals debut dates, teases “friends-to-lovers” romance in third season of ‘Bridgerton’

todayDecember 12, 2023

L-R: Newton, Coughlan – Netflix

Netflix has dropped the release dates — and some juicy hints — for Bridgerton‘s forthcoming third season.

The continuing romantic escapades of Shonda Rhimes‘ hit Victorian-era show will be broken into two chapters of four episodes each, the streaming service revealed. Part 1 premieres on May 16, and Part 2 arrives a month later on June 13.

Netflix explains,You’ve burned for a fake dating flirtation. You’ve swooned over enemies becoming lovers. Now it’s time for a friends-to-lovers romance when Bridgerton returns.” The center of the story will be “wallflower (and secret scandal sheet writer) Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and her longtime crush, world traveler Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).”

Like Lady Whistledown’s scandalous messages, Netflix continues, “That means this spring will officially be filled with #Polin, as fans have nicknamed the duo — and you’re about to see Penelope and Colin in a whole new way as they step into the spotlight.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

