Entertainment News

Netflix shares first look at ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2

todayAugust 14, 2025

Adam Brody as Noah and Kristen Bell as Joanne in ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2. (Erin Simkin/Netflix)

Everybody wants to see the first look at season 2 of Nobody Wants This.

Netflix has released new details about the upcoming second season, as well as new photos of Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in character as Joanne and Noah in the romantic comedy series.

Season 1 of the show found Noah seemingly turning down the head rabbi position at his synagogue and choosing to be with Joanne. The season 2 photos show that the interfaith couple appears to still be together. Nobody Wants This creator Erin Foster told Netflix she’s excited to explore how the couple’s relationship deepens throughout season 2.

“It’s such an interesting part of every relationship when you now have to see if you can make it work with each other’s friends, day-to-day routines, and how you handle the milestones that come in those first few months together from holidays, birthdays, and what you each think the future should look like,” Foster said.

Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons also return in season 2 as Morgan and Sasha, the main couple’s close-knit siblings. Joining the cast this time around are Brody’s real-life wife, Leighton Meester, as well as Miles FowlerAlex Karpovsky and Arian Moayed.

Nobody Wants This season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on Oct. 23.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

