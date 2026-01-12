AD
Entertainment News

Netflix shares new ‘One Piece’ season 2 teaser trailer

todayJanuary 12, 2026

Iñaki Godoy stars in ‘One Piece’ season 2. (Netflix)

Netflix has unveiled a new teaser trailer for One Piece season 2.

The trailer for the upcoming second season of the series arrived on Monday. This teaser, which is dubbed the “Rise of the Baroques” teaser, shows off the dangerous secret society of assassins called the Baroque Works.

Starring as the villains of season 2 are Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9 and Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek.

The pirate adventure show is based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series of all time. It follows Monkey D. Luffy during his quest to find the fabled treasure and become King of the Pirates.

Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar, Emily Rudd and Jacob Romero star in season 2, which finds Luffy and the Straw Hats setting sail “for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn,” according to its official description. “As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

The live-action Netflix series has Matt Owens and Joe Tracz as its co-showrunners. Season 2 of the show, called One Piece: Into the Grand Line, will be available to stream on March 10.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

