Entertainment News

Netflix to open two entertainment complexes

todayJune 18, 2024

Tudum

The streaming giant Netflix is planning to open a pair of giant entertainment centers that will let fans explore their favorite Netflix shows, like Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Squid Game and more.

The first two Netflix Houses will open in 2025 at Texas’ Galleria Dallas and Pennsylvania’s King of Prussia Mall.

According to Netflix’s fan blog Tudum, “Imagine waltzing with your partner to an orchestral cover of a Taylor Swift song on a replica of the Bridgerton set — and then walking around the corner to compete in the Glass Bridge challenge from Squid Game. After pretending to fight for your life, you’ve worked up an appetite and want to get a bite. You see a nearby restaurant with food inspired by Netflix shows from around the world; the meal is memorable, but you still want to buy some Stranger Things merch. Luckily, there’s a shop that sells that Hellfire Club T-shirt you’ve always wanted.”

The entertainment complexes will combine previous pop-up experiences for its shows in a permanent, year-round format, the streaming service promises.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

