Netflix’s ‘Building the Band,’ with the late Liam Payne & BSB’s AJ McLean, to debut in July

Courtesy Netflix/Tudum

The final project from late One Direction member Liam Payne has a release date.

The musical competition series Building the Band, which features Liam as a guest judge, will debut on Netflix July 9. The show is hosted by Backstreet Boys‘ AJ McLean, while former Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger serves as judge and mentor. Kelly Rowland of Destiny’s Child is also a guest judge.

According to Netflix, Liam’s family reviewed the show and is “supportive” of his inclusion in it.

The concept of the show is that the singers who are competing will be put together without ever seeing each other. Instead, they’ll get together based on musical compatibility and chemistry. When they finally do meet, they’ll have to decide how to move forward and choose a style, choreography and other details.

The first four episodes will premiere on Netflix July 9, with episodes 5-7 dropping July 16 and episodes 8-10 arriving July 23.

Building the Band was first announced in August 2024. Liam died in October 2024 after falling from the balcony of his hotel in Argentina.

Since the show was recorded, Backstreet Boys have been announced as the first pop group to headline at Sphere Las Vegas; their residency starts July 11. Meanwhile, Nicole just won a Tony Award for her star-making turn in Broadway’s Sunset Boulevard.